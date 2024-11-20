Telangana Transport Dept. Clarifies Rules for 15-Year-Old Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has clarified its position on renewing registrations for vehicles older than 15 years, following recent public queries and media reports. As per the latest updates from the Telangana Transport Department, owners of 15-year-old vehicles must comply with specific conditions to extend their registration validity.

Guidelines for Renewal

Fitness Certification: Vehicles older than 15 years must pass a fitness test conducted by authorized Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). This is mandatory for both private and commercial vehicles to ensure they meet safety and emission standards. Fee Structure: Owners need to pay a renewal fee along with applicable green tax, which varies based on the vehicle type and age. Green Tax: A green tax is levied on older vehicles to discourage their use due to higher pollution levels. The green tax rates are determined by the type and category of the vehicle. Emission Norms Compliance: Vehicles must meet the pollution standards prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Non-compliance can lead to denial of renewal.

Restrictions and Exceptions

Commercial Vehicles : Certain commercial vehicles may face stricter checks and, in some cases, outright denial of renewal based on their emission levels and fitness status.

: Certain commercial vehicles may face stricter checks and, in some cases, outright denial of renewal based on their emission levels and fitness status. Private Vehicles : Private vehicle owners have some leniency but must meet the fitness and emission requirements.

: Private vehicle owners have some leniency but must meet the fitness and emission requirements. Exemptions: Vintage and classic cars may be exempted from regular fitness norms under specific guidelines if registered as vintage vehicles.

National Scrappage Policy Influence

The central government’s vehicle scrappage policy also plays a role in encouraging owners of older vehicles to voluntarily scrap them. Incentives such as discounts on new vehicle purchases and waivers on registration fees are offered to those opting for scrappage instead of renewal.

Government’s Rationale

Authorities cite environmental concerns and road safety as the primary reasons for imposing stricter rules. Older vehicles tend to emit higher levels of pollutants and may not adhere to modern safety standards.

Public Response

While some vehicle owners appreciate the move to ensure safer and greener transportation, others have raised concerns over the costs involved in fitness tests, green tax, and compliance with emission norms.

The Telangana Transport Department has urged vehicle owners to stay updated by visiting their official website or contacting local RTOs for detailed information. The government is also considering digital initiatives to simplify the renewal process for eligible vehicles.

This policy reflects a balancing act between ensuring environmental sustainability and addressing public convenience.