Bandi Sanjay Alleges Harassment of Women Officers by Telangana Ministers, Demands Immediate Dismissal

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has made serious allegations against the Telangana government, claiming that some ministers in the State Cabinet are calling women officers to their homes and harassing them.

He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conduct an immediate inquiry into the allegations and dismiss the ministers involved.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar on Monday, Bandi Sanjay said that people have lost their sense of security under Congress rule.

“Law and order have completely collapsed in Telangana. Rowdy sheeters are attacking even policemen, yet the Congress government is turning a blind eye,” he alleged.

Citing recent incidents, he said that a constable was killed in Nizamabad and that DCP Chaitanya and another constable were attacked in Hyderabad.

“Such attacks show how emboldened anti-social elements have become. The Congress is seeking MIM’s support for votes in Jubilee Hills, just as the BRS once did,” he remarked.

The Minister demanded that law and order be restored with an “iron fist,” similar to measures adopted in Uttar Pradesh.

“In UP, rowdy sheeters are controlled strictly. Telangana needs the same approach,” he asserted.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bandi Sanjay also announced a series of national programs under the banner “Sardar@150 Unity March,” to be organized from October 31 to November 25 across all districts.

He said a national walk covering 152 km from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity would be held from November 26 to December 6, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating for a day.

“Without Sardar Patel, Telangana would not have been liberated from the Nizam’s rule. He united India and gave us freedom from tyranny. The younger generation must know his legacy,” Bandi Sanjay said, urging media and youth to actively participate in the commemorative events.

BJP leaders, including former Mayor Sunil Rao, Karimnagar district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, Sircilla district president Reddaboyina Gopi, and other local leaders, also attended the meeting.