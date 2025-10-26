Bandi Sanjay Stresses Scientific Importance of Cow Protection for Ecological Balance

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that protecting the cow is not merely a religious belief but a scientific necessity, as saving cows contributes directly to protecting nature and ensuring a sustainable future.

He was speaking after presenting prizes to winners of the state-level examination on “Scientific Knowledge in Cow Environmental Protection” organized by the Telangana Go Seva chapter at KMIT Engineering College, Narayanguda, on Sunday.

The event, attended by students, faculty, and officials, aimed to raise awareness about the ecological and scientific importance of cows.

Bandi Sanjay congratulated the Go Seva Telangana chapter and its office bearers — Regional President M V Nivas and Training President Dr Gummadivelli Srinivas — for their efforts in involving thousands of students in the initiative. He said it was heartening to see over four lakh students taking part in the examinations and receiving appreciation certificates.

The Minister said the modern generation’s dependence on packaged and processed foods has led to a loss of connection with traditional Indian culture and lifestyles. “We have forgotten our roots, and this has put our future generations at risk. If this system is to change, we must educate the youth about India’s traditional and scientific wisdom,” he said.

He emphasized that the cow plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. “Every product that comes from a cow — milk, curd, ghee, cow dung, or urine — contributes to environmental protection. Cow dung enriches the soil, generates biogas, and even helps reduce air pollution when used as fuel. Cow urine acts as an organic pesticide and boosts soil fertility,” he noted.

Calling the cow “the life that gives us life,” Bandi Sanjay said scientific research around the world is now validating India’s age-old practices of cow-based organic farming, which the country pioneered centuries ago. “Other nations are now following what India practiced long ago,” he said.

He lamented that cow protection has diminished in practice, even though it remains in the public consciousness. “Our ancestors worshipped the cow, but today we see cows eating garbage on roads. This is our collective failure,” he said, urging people to revive the culture of reverence and protection.

Highlighting the Central government’s initiatives for cattle and dairy development, he listed schemes such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Mission for Natural Farming (NMNF), Livestock Health and Disease Control Program, National Dairy Development Program, and National Animal Disease Control Program. These, he said, are aimed at increasing the cow population, improving breeds, and promoting natural farming.

He also pointed out that the Center has imposed zero per cent GST on agricultural and allied products, making sustainable farming more viable.

Bandi Sanjay called for a renewed focus on animal husbandry as a supplement to agriculture. “If we and our children are to be healthy, we must protect cows. The number of cattle in Telangana has declined sharply — only 42 lakh remain, and half of them do not yield milk. This is not even enough for Hyderabad’s needs,” he said.

He added that the government would work toward setting up cow shelters in every village and introducing lessons on the importance of cows in school curricula, to strengthen the traditional bond between farmers, their land, and livestock.

“If we save the cow, we save nature. If we save nature, we save our future,” Bandi Sanjay said.