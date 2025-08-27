Bangladesh: BNP says parties opposing general elections will be ‘politically sidelined’

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has warned that anyone opposing the upcoming general elections would be sidelined from the future politics of the nation. “Any debate in the political field will be answered in the field itself.

Whoever speaks against elections will be eliminated from politics. Any political party has the right not to take part in an election. But those who unjustifiably seek opportunities to boycott will ultimately fall behind in future politics,” leading Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed as saying.

Salahuddin termed the demand for a Proportional Representation (PR) system or a Constituent Assembly a mere “political ploy.” “Demanding PR (proportional representation) or a Constituent Assembly is a political tactic, and these statements are aimed at stirring up the field.

The election mood is present in the country, and whoever speaks against it will be politically sidelined,” he added. He also said that the BNP considers certain provisions of the July Charter to be “unreasonable” and will participate in the National Consensus Commission’s discussions with alternative proposals.

“Nothing can be placed above the constitution. Political parties will reach a consensus through talks,” Salahuddin noted. He asserted that the BNP seeks to avoid any complications over the national election under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. “

This government has been formed through consensus. Once the caretaker system is restored, it can be implemented in future elections. But this election must be held within the declared timeframe — there’s no scope for anything else,” the BNP leader stressed. Meanwhile, Salahuddin ruled out any possibility of allying with the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the general election, while he said that there might be an alliance with some political parties, including a few “pro-Islamic” ones, that were involved in their “joint movement.”

Last week, Jamaat threatened that the upcoming national elections cannot be held unless the interim government met its key demands, including electoral reforms, a level playing field, and the introduction of a PR system.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year. The parties that collaborated with Yunus to remove Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals and the timing of the next polls.