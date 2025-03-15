Bangladesh Faces Surge in Low-Quality Products Due to Government Negligence: Report

Dhaka: Substandard Products on the Rise in Bangladesh Amid Government Inaction The growing presence of substandard products in Bangladesh has raised significant concerns, particularly in Dhaka. A report reveals that the absence of intervention from the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has allowed unethical business practices to flourish, with low-quality goods being sold for higher profits. These practices pose a severe threat to public health and safety, according to local media.

Unethical Business Practices and Impact on Consumers

Shops in Dhaka have been found charging inflated prices for low-quality goods, misleading customers into believing they are purchasing premium products. In some cases, businesses offer defective items at discounted rates without disclosing their flaws. Consumers have voiced frustration, with many citing concerns over the sale of electronic goods, cosmetics, and accessories that are either smuggled or unauthorized imports failing to meet safety standards.

A customer shared their frustration, stating that many of these products, sold at attractive prices, were not fit for use. The lack of regulatory oversight by the interim government has allowed dishonest businesses to thrive unchecked.

Food Safety Concerns: A Growing Public Health Risk

Food safety has emerged as a serious concern in Bangladesh, with physicians warning about the risks of consuming low-quality food and medicine. The prevalence of adulterated food, especially during Ramadan, has led to increased health complications for consumers.

Also Read: Indian Student “Self-Deports” from US After Visa Revoked Over Palestine Protests

Experts emphasize the need for strengthening regulatory bodies like the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to tackle the growing problem. BSTI had previously announced plans to launch a nationwide inspection drive during Ramadan to curb the rise of adulterated products and ensure food safety.

BSTI’s Efforts to Combat Substandard Goods

To address the issue, BSTI conducted extensive mobile court operations between October 2024 and January 2025. According to reports, a total of 471 operations were carried out across the country, leading to the filing of 428 cases and the imposition of fines totaling 24.7 million Bangladeshi Taka. Despite these efforts, the overall state of food safety in Bangladesh remains troubling.

Studies have shown harmful chemicals, including heavy metals and pesticide residues, in various food items such as vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, and milk. These findings have raised alarms about the safety and quality of food available to consumers in Bangladesh.

Government Inaction and the Call for Stronger Regulations

Despite the concerns raised by experts and consumers, many believe the government and regulatory bodies have not done enough to control the situation. This ongoing negligence allows dishonest businesses to continue exploiting customers without facing serious consequences.

The rise in substandard products highlights the urgent need for comprehensive government action and stricter regulations to protect public health and ensure consumer safety.