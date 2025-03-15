Indian Student “Self-Deports” from US After Visa Revoked Over Palestine Protests

New York: Indian Student Leaves US Following Visa Revocation Amid Pro-Palestine Protests an Indian doctoral student, Ranjani Srinivasan, has “self-deported” from the United States after her student visa was revoked due to her involvement in pro-Palestine protests. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Srinivasan, a student at Columbia University, left the US on March 11 following her visa cancellation.

Srinivasan, a citizen of India and a doctoral student in urban planning at Columbia University, was reportedly involved in protests advocating for Palestine, which included demonstrations against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Columbia University had become a focal point for pro-Palestinian protests, which sometimes turned violent, leading to arrests of students involved.

Visa Revocation and Homeland Security’s Statement

The US Department of Homeland Security announced that Srinivasan had participated in activities supporting Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US government. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that advocacy for violence or terrorism should not be tolerated, stating that such actions result in the revocation of privileges such as studying in the US.

A video shared by Noem showed Srinivasan using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app to facilitate her self-deportation from the country, allowing her to leave voluntarily rather than face potential deportation by US authorities.

Protests and Tensions at Columbia University

Columbia University became a significant center for protests in support of Palestine during the ongoing Gaza conflict. There were instances of campus buildings being occupied by protesters, and the university had to call in the police to restore order. Some of these protests were accused of veering into anti-Semitism, which led to a broader debate on campus free speech, activism, and safety.

Srinivasan’s involvement in the protests raised questions about her views, especially given the large-scale support for Palestine among students at Columbia. While some protesters were critical of Israeli actions in Gaza, it remains unclear whether Srinivasan expressed direct support for Hamas.

Other Arrests and Deportations Linked to Protests

Ranjani Srinivasan’s departure comes amid other deportation actions tied to the protests. A former Columbia student, Mahmoud Khalil, who had been involved in the protests, was arrested by immigration officials last week. Although Khalil holds a green card, his permanent residency was revoked, and he faces deportation, which has been temporarily delayed by a federal judge.

Additionally, Palestinian student Leqaa Kordia, who had participated in Gaza-related protests, was arrested for overstaying her student visa. There have also been reports of other students being expelled or facing legal repercussions due to their involvement in campus protests.

University Response and Ongoing Investigation

In response to the deportations, Columbia University has been scrutinized by the US government. Homeland Security and the Justice Department are investigating whether the university has been harboring illegal aliens. Immigration agents raided several hostel rooms at Columbia, but no arrests were made during those raids.

University officials have stated that several students involved in the occupation of campus buildings have been expelled. These actions have sparked protests among students and faculty members, with many demonstrating against the legal crackdowns and deportations.

Key Highlights: