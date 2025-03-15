Iraq and Syria Strengthen Bilateral Ties and Anti-Terrorism Cooperation

Baghdad: Iraqi leaders met with Syria’s chief of foreign affairs authority, Asaad al-Shaibani, on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The meeting, which took place in Baghdad, focused on promoting stability in the region through joint efforts in counterterrorism and ensuring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commitment to Syria’s Sovereignty and Stability

During the meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s steadfast position in supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized Iraq’s commitment to respecting the will of the Syrian people and supporting an inclusive political process that preserves Syria’s diversity and social cohesion. Prime Minister al-Sudani also expressed Iraq’s rejection of any external interference in Syria’s internal affairs, particularly in the context of the ongoing Israeli occupation of Syrian territories.

Joint Efforts Against Terrorism

A key focus of the discussions was the need for enhanced cooperation between Iraq and Syria in combating terrorism, particularly the Islamic State (IS) group. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein underscored the importance of joint action in addressing the IS threat, highlighting the necessity of military and intelligence coordination between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Hussein proposed the formation of a specialized operations room that would involve five members from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon. The proposed operations room aims to create a comprehensive regional security framework to confront the terrorist organization and ensure long-term stability in the region.

Syria’s Commitment to Security and Regional Cooperation

Al-Shaibani, the Syrian official, expressed Syria’s readiness to form joint security committees with Iraq to further strengthen their anti-terrorism efforts. He also highlighted the value of regional collaboration in countering terrorism, suggesting that Syria is keen to benefit from the experiences of neighboring countries.

The Syrian official also stressed Syria’s political will to strengthen its relations with Iraq. He noted that the recent agreement between Syria’s interim government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would play a pivotal role in controlling the border between the two countries and enhancing border security.

Iraq’s Support for Kurdish-Syrian Government Agreement

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed Iraq’s support for the breakthrough agreement between Syria’s interim government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This pact, reached earlier in the week, aims to merge all civil and military institutions in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled region under the central government in Damascus, marking an important step toward national cohesion.

The discussions between Iraqi and Syrian officials reflect the growing commitment to mutual security and the importance of regional cooperation in combating terrorism. Both countries have expressed a strong desire to work together to ensure regional stability, security, and the protection of their respective sovereignty. As the situation in Syria continues to evolve, Iraq’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unwavering.