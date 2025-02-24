Bangladesh: Islamist Party’s Event at Historic Madhur Canteen Sparks Controversy and Protests

Dhaka: Tensions have escalated between Bangladesh’s student political factions following an event organized by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir at Madhur Canteen in Dhaka University. The event has sparked a protest from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) student wing, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatradal, who criticized the event for tarnishing the historical significance of the site.

A Historical Symbol of Bangladesh’s Student Politics

The Madhur Canteen, known as the birthplace of student politics in Bangladesh, has always held immense historical importance. Founded by Madhusudan Dey, who was martyred on March 25, 1971, during Operation Searchlight—a brutal military operation by Pakistani forces—the canteen has long been a symbol of Bangladesh’s independence movement.

Chhatradal’s Strong Opposition

BNP’s Chhatra Dal has voiced strong opposition to the press conference held by Islami Chhatra Shibir at Madhur Canteen, condemning it as an affront to the legacy of the canteen and its association with the Bangladesh Liberation War. Chhatra Dal has reminded that Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir had supported a united Pakistan during the war and were opposed to Bangladesh’s independence. They insist that the student wing should refrain from using such a significant site for their political activities and be held morally accountable for the role they played in Bangladesh’s history.

Political Clashes and Historical Controversy

The criticism against Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir comes amid rising political tensions, with Chhatra Dal accusing Shibir of disrespecting the freedom fighters and the martyrs who fought for Bangladesh’s independence. Recently, the two student wings were also involved in violent clashes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), resulting in more than 100 student injuries. Both factions blamed each other for instigating the violence.

Legacy of Violence and Political Tensions

Also Read: Protest Against Rising Sexual Violence Escalates in Bangladesh

The political climate in Bangladesh remains charged, and these student wing conflicts have been at the center of the growing unrest. Just prior to her ousting in August 2024, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had accused Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Bangladesh Nationalist Party of using the student movement for quota reforms as a pretext to unleash violence across the country.