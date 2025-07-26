Bangladesh: Revolutionary Workers Party slams interim govt for deepening public despair

Dhaka: Saiful Haque, the general secretary of Bangladesh’s Revolutionary Workers Party, slammed the administration led by Muhammad Yunus for its governance failures and the increasing public despair over the past year, local media reported on Saturday.

Haque blasted the interim government over the surging inequality, poverty, and unemployment in the South Asian country, leading Bangladeshi newspaper Samakal reported.

“If the existing anarchy and mob terrorism continue, the country will soon be plunged into a major disaster. If this situation continues, the country’s security will also take a dangerous turn, and the democratic transition will be difficult,” Haque said at a rally on Friday.

“The government is failing itself due to a lack of wisdom and foresight. The government, with unprecedented support from political parties and the people, is surprisingly making itself weak and ineffective. If the government cannot ensure its impartiality, the national elections will also be at great risk,” he added.

Several other party members, including Bhanishikha Jamali, Akbar Khan, Abu Hasan Tipu, and Ansar Ali Dulal, spoke at the rally.

Last month, addressing the party’s programme in Dhaka, Haque demanded that the work of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) of Bangladesh must be completed soon, and the interim government should not require more than a month to complete the reform tasks.

“You’ve already taken a long time with the reforms. We hope the National Consensus Commission will finish its work by June or July. Effective steps must be taken to ensure all political parties can sign the July Charter. The tasks currently in your hands should not take more than a month to complete,” he remarked.

Previously, Haque criticised the interim government for its failure to carry out any visible reforms, amid increasing uncertainty ahead of the national election.

Meanwhile, as major differences emerge among key political parties in Bangladesh, the NCC has been struggling to reach an agreement on three key reform issues, including the appointment of a caretaker government during elections, the creation of the upper house and determining the electoral process for 100 reserved seats for women, according to local media reports.

The second-round dialogue of the NCC had been delayed amid disputes among the political parties over the three issues. However, last month, the second phase of discussions involving 30 political parties and the NCC was launched as political uncertainty and instability continued to grip Bangladesh.

The parties that collaborated with the student leaders and Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are now lashing out at each other in public rallies and on social media platforms.