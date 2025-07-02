Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Six Months in Prison in Contempt of Court Case

Dhaka: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case, as reported by local media and news agency PTI. The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT), led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

This is the first conviction against Hasina since she was deposed 11 months ago and fled the country amid a political uprising.

Also Read: Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 Pro Series in New Gold Colour Variant in India: Price, Specs

Shakil Akand Bulbul Also Sentenced

In the same ruling, the ICT sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison, though the details of his involvement were not elaborated in the initial reports.

Charges Against Hasina: Crimes Against Humanity

On July 1, Sheikh Hasina denied all charges related to crimes against humanity. Prosecutors have filed five charges against her, including:

Abetment

Incitement

Complicity

Facilitation

Conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder

These charges fall under the crimes against humanity statutes in Bangladeshi law.

Awami League Responds, Calls Trial a “Show Trial”

Hasina’s banned political party, the Awami League, issued a statement from London, denouncing the verdict as a “show trial”. The party claims that Hasina has categorically denied all allegations and maintains that the charges are politically motivated.

Uprising and Mass Killings Spark Global Concern

According to the United Nations, as many as 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024, during a brutal crackdown on protesters. Hasina’s government allegedly ordered the crackdown in a last-ditch effort to remain in power before being overthrown by a student-led movement.

Trial in Absentia Underway

Hasina fled to India in August 2024, following the uprising, and has ignored orders to return to Dhaka. Her trial in absentia began on June 1, 2025.

Additional Charges in Ongoing Cases

Prosecutors allege that Hasina bears command responsibility in three separate incidents, including:

The murder of 23-year-old protester Abu Sayeed

The killing of six people in Chankharpul, Dhaka

in The burning and killing of six civilians in Ashulia, a Dhaka suburb

Co-Accused: One in Custody, One on the Run

Hasina is being tried alongside two other top officials:

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal , former interior minister – currently a fugitive

, former interior minister – currently Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former police chief – currently in custody

The Trial Continues

The International Crimes Tribunal proceedings are ongoing, and the final verdicts in the additional murder trials are expected in the coming months.