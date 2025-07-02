Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 Pro Series in New Gold Colour Variant in India: Price, Specs

New Delhi, India: Xiaomi has introduced a new Champagne Gold colour variant of its Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ smartphones in India. Originally launched in December last year, the Note 14 Pro series gets a stylish refresh while retaining its core hardware specifications.

Redmi Note 14 Pro and 14 Pro+ Gold Variant Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Champagne Gold is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Champagne Gold starts at ₹27,999 for the same storage option. The new colour variants are available for purchase online via official Xiaomi channels and retail partners.

Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+ Specifications

Display and Design

Both models feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits, providing an ultra-bright and smooth visual experience.

Performance

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset with up to 8GB RAM .

Powered by the chipset with . Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

The phones run HyperOS based on Android 15, and Xiaomi promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

Camera Setup

The Pro+ model includes:

50MP OIS primary sensor

Telephoto lens

8MP ultra-wide camera

The Pro model also features a triple rear camera system, designed for versatile photography.

Battery and Charging

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Houses a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging .

Houses a with . Redmi Note 14 Pro: Packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Both models include the charger and cable in the box, maintaining Xiaomi’s user-friendly approach.

Durability and Protection

The smartphones come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering dust and water resistance, making them suitable for rough usage environments.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Also Launched Globally

In addition to the Redmi Note refresh, Xiaomi has also globally launched the Mix Flip 2, a foldable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset. The clamshell-style foldable features dual AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, extending Xiaomi’s innovation in the foldable segment.