Bank Holidays in April 2025: City-Wise List of Closures and Digital Banking Availability

Banks across India will observe 14 closures in April 2025, starting with a nationwide shutdown on April 1 for annual account settlements. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its city-wise holiday calendar, combining national observances, regional festivals, and weekend closures.

Also Read: Good News: Optional Holiday Tomorrow, Orders Issued by CS

Bank Holidays in April 2025: Full City-Wise Schedule Released

Key Nationwide Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 1 (Tuesday): Banks’ Closing of Accounts (All India)

Banks’ Closing of Accounts (All India) April 12 & 26: Second and Fourth Saturdays

Second and Fourth Saturdays All Sundays (April 6, 13, 20, 27)

📌 Pro Tip: Digital banking services (NEFT, IMPS, UPI) remain operational on all holidays.

Major Festival Holidays Affecting Banking Services

1. Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025

Cities Affected: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow Jain-majority regions will observe closures.

2. Ambedkar Jayanti/Bihu/Baisakhi – April 14, 2025

Pan-India Impact: Banks closed in 18+ cities including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, and Chandigarh.

3. Good Friday – April 18, 2025

Widespread Closures: Affects metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

City-Wise Bank Holiday Breakdown

Metropolitan Cities:

City Key Holidays (Dates) Total Closures Mumbai April 1, 10, 14, 18 + Weekends 8 days Delhi April 1, 10, 18 + Weekends 7 days Kolkata April 1, 10, 14, 15, 18 + Weekends 9 days Chennai April 1, 10, 14, 18 + Weekends 8 days

Regional Observances:

Guwahati: April 14-16 (Bohag Bihu)

April 14-16 (Bohag Bihu) Bengaluru: April 30 (Basava Jayanti)

April 30 (Basava Jayanti) Shimla: April 30 (Parshuram Jayanti)

👉 Full City-Wise Table Below

Complete April 2025 Bank Holiday Schedule

City April 1 April 10 April 14 April 15 April 18 Ahmedabad Yes Yes Yes No Yes Kolkata Yes Yes Yes Bengali New Year Yes Hyderabad Yes No Yes No Yes Jaipur Yes Yes Yes No No

How to Manage Banking During Holidays

Use Digital Services: Transfer funds, pay bills, or open FDs via net banking. Plan Cash Withdrawals: ATMs may face rush before long weekends. Check Local Schedules: Some states add holidays for festivals like Garia Puja (Agartala, April 21).

Why Do Bank Holidays Vary?

The RBI follows the Negotiable Instruments Act, honoring both national events (like Ambedkar Jayanti) and regional festivals (e.g., Bihu in Assam). This ensures cultural inclusivity while maintaining financial workflows through digital channels.

Final Note: With new fiscal year regulations (tax slabs, UPI rules) taking effect in April 2025, mark these Bank Holidays in April 2025 on your calendar to avoid last-minute hassles. Stay updated with Munsif for more financial planning guides!

Disclaimer: Dates based on RBI’s 2025 calendar. Confirm locally for updates.