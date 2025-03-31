Good News: Optional Holiday Tomorrow, Orders Issued by CS

Festive Celebrations of Ugadi & Ramadan

The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana witnessed grand celebrations of Ugadi on March 31, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan) on April 1. As a result, schools and colleges have enjoyed consecutive holidays.

Good News for Students: Another Holiday Announced!

Adding to the festive break, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared April 1 as an Optional Holiday across the state. This announcement was made through Government Order No: 637, issued by Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

According to the Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer’s report, the day following Eid-ul-Fitr (April 1) has been designated as an Optional Holiday.

Public Holiday in Telangana on April 2

Meanwhile, Telangana has also declared April 2 as a Public Holiday, ensuring an extended break for students and employees across the state.

Key Highlights of the Holiday Announcement: