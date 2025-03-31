IPL 2025: When and Where to Watch MI vs KKR, Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday in the IPL 2025 season.

While MI are yet to secure their first win, KKR have already registered a victory against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 34 times in IPL history. MI lead the head-to-head record with 23 wins, while KKR have won 11 matches.

When Will MI vs KKR Match Take Place?

Date: Monday

Monday Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Toss Timing: 7:00 PM IST

Where Will MI vs KKR Match Be Played?

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to Watch MI vs KKR Live?

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar App

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Players: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson.

Stay tuned for this exciting IPL 2025 clash!