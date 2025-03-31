IPL 2025: When and Where to Watch MI vs KKR, Head-to-Head Record
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday in the IPL 2025 season.
Table of Contents
While MI are yet to secure their first win, KKR have already registered a victory against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.
MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 34 times in IPL history. MI lead the head-to-head record with 23 wins, while KKR have won 11 matches.
When Will MI vs KKR Match Take Place?
- Date: Monday
- Time: 7:30 PM IST
- Toss Timing: 7:00 PM IST
Where Will MI vs KKR Match Be Played?
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Where to Watch MI vs KKR Live?
- Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network
- Live Streaming: JioHotstar App
MI vs KKR Squads
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Players: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson.
Stay tuned for this exciting IPL 2025 clash!