Holi Bank Holiday 2025: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days; Check Full Details

As India gears up for Holi 2025, banks in several states will remain closed for four consecutive days from March 13 to March 16 due to Holika Dahan, Holi celebrations, the second Saturday, and the weekly Sunday holiday.

RBI Guidelines and State-Specific Holidays

Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act and the Closing of Accounts category. This year, Holi falls on Friday, March 14, 2025, leading to extended closures in various regions.

Detailed Holiday Schedule

March 13, Thursday – Holika Dahan, Attukal Pongala

Banks will be closed in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala, affecting cities such as Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Thiruvananthapuram. While Holika Dahan marks the beginning of the Holi festivities, Attukal Pongala is a major festival celebrated in Kerala, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram.

March 14, Friday – Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra)

Most states will observe a holiday on this day, except for Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland. Major cities where banks will remain closed include Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

March 15, Saturday – Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

The second day of Holi celebrations, also known as Yaosang, will be observed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna. Yaosang is a Holi-like festival with special cultural significance in Manipur and parts of Northeast India.

March 16, Sunday – Weekly Holiday

As per routine, banks across India will remain closed on Sunday.

Additional Bank Holidays in March

Apart from the Holi-related closures, public sector banks will observe nine more non-working days in March 2025, including state-specific holidays and RBI-mandated second and fourth Saturdays.

Online and ATM Banking Services Available

Despite the bank closures, customers can continue to access essential banking services through online banking, mobile banking apps, and ATMs. Those requiring in-person banking services should plan their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.