Telangana Government Declares Public Holiday for Holi, leading to a 3-Day Festive Break, Check Details

In a major announcement, the Telangana government has officially declared March 14 (Friday) as a public holiday in observance of Holi. This decision brings relief to students and government employees as all educational institutions and government offices will remain closed on the occasion.

Extended Weekend for Many Employees

The Holi holiday on March 14 coincides with the weekend, allowing many employees to enjoy a long break. Several private companies and educational institutions are expected to remain closed, providing a three-day extended weekend.

Holiday Schedule:

March 14 (Friday): Holi Holiday

Holi Holiday March 15 (Saturday): Weekend break for many institutions

Weekend break for many institutions March 16 (Sunday): Regular weekend holiday

Respite from Heatwave Conditions

With rising summer temperatures and extreme heatwave conditions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, this break offers much-needed relief to students and working professionals. Many can take advantage of this time to celebrate Holi with family and friends while also escaping the scorching heat.

This holiday announcement has been welcomed by citizens, as it not only allows for festive celebrations but also provides a chance to unwind during the sweltering summer.

