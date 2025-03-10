Students, Exciting News: Consecutive Holidays Announced! Check the Dates!

The rising summer temperatures in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are causing distress among the people. The intense heatwave and hot winds have made it difficult for residents to step outside. Among those affected the most are students, who are struggling to attend school in such extreme weather conditions.

Telangana Government Announces Holiday for Holi

In a welcome relief for students, the Telangana Government has officially declared March 14 (Friday) as a public holiday in observance of Holi. As a result, government offices and educational institutions will remain closed.

This announcement brings much-needed respite not just for students but also for government employees who can take a break from their daily routines.

Long Weekend for Many Employees

The Holi holiday on March 14 is followed by the weekend, meaning several corporate employees and private educational institutions will also enjoy an extended three-day break (March 14-16).

March 14 (Friday): Holi Holiday

Holi Holiday March 15 (Saturday): Weekend break for many institutions

Weekend break for many institutions March 16 (Sunday): Regular weekend holiday

Relief from Heat and a Chance to Celebrate

With the unbearable heatwave conditions prevailing in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, this long weekend comes as a blessing in disguise for many students and employees. It provides an opportunity to celebrate Holi with family and friends while also getting a break from the sweltering weather.