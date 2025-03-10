Kartik Aaryan Teaches Katrina Kaif the Hook Step of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Title Track at IIFA

Mumbai: Bollywood fans were in for a treat when Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif took over the IIFA stage, performing the hook step of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track.

This electrifying moment became one of the highlights of the event, as Katrina made a rare appearance, dancing to the popular track alongside Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan as Katrina’s Dance Instructor

Kartik took on the role of a dance instructor, teaching Katrina the iconic hook step that has been featured in both ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and the upcoming third installment of the horror-comedy franchise. The duo’s infectious energy and chemistry left the audience mesmerized.

Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan’s Stylish Looks

The dazzling Katrina Kaif looked stunning in an ivory-hued outfit, while Kartik Aaryan turned heads in a classic midnight blue formal suit. Their impeccable style and confidence added to the grandeur of the performance.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Title Track: A Star-Studded Collaboration

The title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ originally sung by Neeraj Sreedhar, has been reimagined in the new installment. This time, Diljit Dosanjh and international music sensation Pitbull have lent their vocals, making it a highly anticipated musical treat.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie with Sreeleela

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan is set to share screen space with actress Sreeleela in an upcoming untitled musical film directed by Anurag Basu.

The first look, unveiled on February 15 , showcases Kartik in a rugged avatar with thick stubble, ruffled hair, and a cigarette in hand as he plays the guitar in a concert .

, showcases Kartik in a with as he plays the . The film is an intense love story , exploring the depths of love, longing, and destiny .

, exploring the depths of . Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present the film, with Pritam composing the music. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan Joins Hands with Dharma Productions

In another exciting development, Kartik Aaryan has bagged a project under Dharma Productions, marking a significant collaboration after his fallout with Karan Johar. Fans eagerly await details about this upcoming venture.

Katrina Kaif’s Last Film: ‘Merry Christmas’

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by Sriram Raghavan.