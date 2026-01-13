Kite Festival Brings Festive Cheer to Bathukamma Kunta After HYDRAA Lake Restoration

Hyderabad: A vibrant kite festival at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet turned the locality into a festive hub, highlighting the positive impact of lake restoration carried out by HYDRAA. Colorful kites filled the sky as children and families gathered to celebrate the renewed waterbody, marking a joyful moment for residents who have long awaited the area’s transformation.

The celebrations gained special significance with the participation of A V Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRAA, who joined local residents and flew kites along with former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. Their presence added to the festive atmosphere, with locals sharing sweets and expressing happiness over the visible change in their neighbourhood.

Residents Welcome the Transformation of Bathukamma Kunta

Residents said the restoration of Bathukamma Kunta after the removal of encroachments has completely changed the environment. Women and senior citizens thanked HYDRAA for reviving the lake, stating that they now walk around the tank every morning and evening.

Many locals shared that:

The surroundings are cleaner and greener

Regular walking has improved their health

The area now feels safe and lively, especially during evenings

They expressed gratitude to the Telangana government and HYDRAA for giving the locality a refreshed public space.

More Facilities to Be Added, Says HYDRAA Commissioner

Speaking on the occasion, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath said that more amenities will be provided around Bathukamma Kunta for public convenience. He announced plans to:

Install exercise equipment for women and children

for women and children Add more seating benches for senior citizens

for senior citizens Construct toilets for visitors

for visitors Build rest rooms for security staff

He said it was heartening to see residents relaxing and celebrating near a lake developed by HYDRAA, adding that it reflected the success of the government’s urban development goals.

HYDRAA to Develop More Lakes Across Hyderabad

The commissioner also revealed that HYDRAA has taken up six lakes in the first phase, with Bathukamma Kunta already opened to the public. The remaining five lakes are expected to be ready within one to two months.

Additionally, he said:

Fourteen more lakes will be taken up for development this year

will be taken up for development this year The aim is to create healthy public spaces across Hyderabad

Revived lakes should become centres of community activity and festivals

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao praised the government’s efforts, calling lake restoration after removing encroachments a bold and challenging task. He said such initiatives are crucial for Hyderabad’s environmental and social well-being.

Several officials and public representatives, including leaders from the Fisheries Development Corporation and HYDRAA officers, attended the event along with a large number of local residents.

The festive scenes at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet have now become a symbol of how HYDRAA-led lake development can restore not just waterbodies, but also community life in the city.

