PBKS Reach IPL Final, BCCI Slaps Shreyas Iyer with Fine for Code Violation

In a thrilling Qualifier 2 clash, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) to book a spot in their second-ever IPL final. Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a magnificent 87-run knock, supported ably by Nehal Wadhera’s 48, helping PBKS chase down a formidable 204-run target with confidence and composure.

MI had earlier posted a strong total of 203/6 in their 20 overs, with solid contributions from their top order. However, it was not enough to stop the high-flying PBKS batting lineup, spearheaded by Iyer, who has now crossed the 600-run mark this season.

BCCI Fines Shreyas Iyer for Slow Over Rate

Despite his heroics with the bat and as captain, Shreyas Iyer faced disciplinary action from the BCCI. He was fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during Qualifier 2. As per IPL regulations, the remaining members of the PBKS playing XI were each fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower.

MI captain Hardik Pandya was also penalised for the same offence and slapped with a ₹30 lakh fine. Other MI players faced deductions of ₹12 lakh or 50% of their match fees.

PBKS vs RCB: A Final to Remember

The IPL 2025 final is set to witness a high-stakes clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both franchises have never lifted the IPL trophy, and this final will give one of them a historic first.

RCB enters the title match with momentum, having convincingly defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1. However, PBKS’s resurgence in Qualifier 2 and their overall team balance make this an unpredictable and thrilling encounter. Cricket fans can expect fireworks as two of the most passionate teams lock horns for ultimate glory.