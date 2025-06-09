Bengaluru Murder: Mother of Two Killed by Lover in Hotel Room, Stabbed 13 Times

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman identified as Harini R was found murdered in a hotel room in South Bengaluru’s Poornapragna Housing Society Layout on Friday night. Police revealed that she had been stabbed 13 times.

The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, who is believed to have been in an extramarital relationship with the victim, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Accused Confessed After Attempting Self-Harm

According to police, Yashas, a BCA graduate and resident of Kengeri who works for a private firm, returned home after the crime, inflicted a stab wound on himself, and then contacted a constable from Kengeri police station to confess his actions. Police reached the hotel around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and confirmed the murder.

Also Read: Indore Honeymoon Murder: 21-Year-Old Raj Kushwaha Accused of Plotting Murder with Newlywed Sonam

Yashas was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital for further treatment. After being discharged on Sunday evening, he was formally arrested by the Subramanyapura police.

Relationship Turned Fatal After Break-Up

Investigators revealed that Harini, a resident of Hemmigepura in Banashankari 6th Stage, was married to a 41-year-old farmer, Dasegowda HP, since 2012 and was the mother of two daughters aged 13 and 10.

She had reportedly met Yashas at a village fair three years ago, and the two began a relationship that eventually turned into an extramarital affair. The affair became known to both families a few months ago, leading to counselling and pressure on Harini to end the relationship.

Though she had ceased contact with Yashas for a while, the police say they recently resumed communication and agreed to meet one last time.

Murder Believed to Be Pre-Planned

On the evening of June 6, Yashas picked up Harini around 5 p.m. and took her to a hotel room he had booked in advance. After spending some time together, Harini reportedly told him that she could no longer continue the relationship due to family pressure.

Police allege that Yashas had already brought a knife with the intent to kill her. Enraged by her decision, he allegedly stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene and heading home.

Case Under Investigation

The Subramanyapura police are continuing their investigation and are likely to file charges of premeditated murder. The case has sparked concern about rising crimes related to personal relationships in the city.