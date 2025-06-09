Indore Honeymoon Murder: 21-Year-Old Raj Kushwaha Accused of Plotting Murder with Newlywed Sonam

In a shocking twist in the Indore couple missing case, Meghalaya Police on Monday named 24-year-old Sonam Raghuvanshi and 21-year-old Raj Kushwaha as prime suspects in the murder of Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

The newlyweds had traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon but went missing on May 23. A total of four people has been arrested so far, and a Meghalaya police team is currently on its way to Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur to take Sonam into custody.

Police Say Crime Was Orchestrated from Afar

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, Raj Kushwaha, who is believed to have been in a relationship with Sonam, acted as the “handler” of the three assailants who carried out the murder in Sohra (Cherrapunji). Notably, Kushwaha never entered Meghalaya, yet played a key role in organizing the crime.

Transit Remand Sought for Sonam’s Interrogation

While Sonam reportedly surrendered at a police station in Ghazipur on Sunday night, her father claims she was not arrested but voluntarily called her brother from a roadside dhaba. Meghalaya Police are now seeking a transit remand to bring her to the state for interrogation. Investigators believe Sonam’s involvement in planning the crime “cannot be ruled out.”

Three Other Accused Nabbed in Raids Across States

The other three suspects have been identified as Vishal Singh Chauham (22), arrested from Indore; Akash Rajput (19), from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Anand Singh Kurmi (23), from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. All were arrested in coordinated raids by Meghalaya Police teams with support from local police units in UP and MP.

Body Found in Gorge; Sharp Injuries Confirm Murder

Initially treated as a missing persons case, the investigation turned into a murder probe after Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2. The autopsy revealed two sharp injuries on his head—one from the front and one from the back—indicating a brutal attack.

Police Link Motive to Alleged Affair

When questioned about the motive, SP Syiem hinted at a possible romantic link between Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, saying, “Connecting the dots places them at the center of the conspiracy.” While the full motive remains unclear, police believe their relationship was key to uncovering the crime.

Tough Terrain, Poor Visibility Hampered Search

SP Syiem also highlighted the challenges faced during the investigation, especially in recovering the body. “The moment the search started, heavy rains and rough terrain slowed us down. The lack of proper surveillance and poor record-keeping also made the process harder,” he said.

Nationwide Attention on Honeymoon Turned Horror

The brutal killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly plotted by his own wife during their honeymoon, has captured nationwide attention. With the investigation still unfolding, more revelations are expected once Sonam is brought to Meghalaya for detailed interrogation.