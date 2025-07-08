Bharat Bandh on July 9: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Schools, Colleges & More

New Delhi: A massive Bharat Bandh has been announced for Tuesday, July 9, organized by 10 central trade unions to protest against the central government’s policies. The unions have labeled the policies as “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-national, and pro-corporate.”

Over 25 Crore Workers to Join General Strike

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has claimed that more than 25 crore workers across multiple sectors will join the nationwide general strike. Sectors expected to participate include:

Banking

Insurance

Postal Services

Coal Mining

State Transport

According to Amarjeet Kaur (AITUC), farmers and rural workers will also take part in the strike across different states.

Public Services Likely to Be Affected

The bandh is expected to significantly disrupt public services and key industries. According to Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, services such as:

Bank operations (public & cooperative sector)

Postal deliveries

Coal production

Factory outputs

Public transport (buses, taxis)

could face partial or complete shutdown in various regions.

Schools and Offices May Remain Open

While schools, colleges, and private offices are expected to remain open, disruptions in transport and logistics may affect normal operations in several areas.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel ahead, as app-based cabs, taxis, and buses could be unavailable or delayed due to protests and road blockades.

Protests and Demonstrations Across Major Cities

Trade unions and allied groups are planning to hold rallies, marches, and road demonstrations in major urban centers. Local authorities are likely to increase security measures and issue traffic advisories to manage the situation.