Bomb Threat Triggers Panic at Hyderabad’s City Civil Court

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Hyderabad’s City Civil Court on Monday after an anonymous bomb threat alerted authorities about a possible explosive device inside the court premises. Police rushed to the spot and immediately launched a full-scale search operation.

Court Operations Suspended Temporarily

As a precautionary measure, the Chief Magistrate temporarily suspended all court proceedings, ordering the evacuation of lawyers, staff, and the public. The City Civil Court premises were swiftly cleared to ensure public safety.

Bomb Squad and Sniffer Dogs Deployed

To investigate the threat, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed. Security personnel thoroughly searched every corner of the building for any suspicious objects. So far, no explosive has been found, but the search is still ongoing.

Source of Threat Under Investigation

Authorities are now trying to trace the origin of the bomb threat call. Preliminary reports suggest that the threat may have been made by unidentified miscreants, but further investigation is underway to confirm the authenticity and motive behind the call.

Officials have stated that more details will be shared once the investigation concludes. The public has been advised to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities during this ongoing operation.