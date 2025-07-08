Tim David Has ‘No Plans’ for ODI Return Despite Maxwell, Stoinis Retirements

Perth: Australian all-rounder Tim David has ruled out a return to ODI cricket, even as the national team adjusts to the sudden retirements of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis from the 50-over format. With selectors eyeing fresh talent for the 2027 ODI World Cup, David was seen as a possible candidate due to his explosive style of play.

Limited Involvement in Domestic 50-Over Cricket

Despite the speculation, David has not played a domestic List A match since 2021 and currently holds no domestic contract in Australia. His only ODI appearances came in 2023, totaling just four games. His last domestic One-Day Cup appearance was in November 2021 for Tasmania, and his only domestic contract was a rookie deal with Western Australia in 2017–18 before he briefly played for Singapore.

Focus Remains on T20 Cricket

David remains committed to T20 cricket, having been a consistent member of Australia’s T20I team since 2022, racking up over 50 matches.

“It’s not the immediate plan,” David said when asked about a possible ODI return. “We’ve got such a busy year leading up to the T20 World Cup… there’s not much time to think about much else.”

Injury Setback and Recovery

Currently undergoing hamstring rehabilitation in Perth, David is recovering from an injury sustained during the IPL, where he played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title run, though he missed the playoffs.

He was slated to return to action in the Global Super League for the Hobart Hurricanes, but the injury delayed his recovery.

“Initially, that was the plan… but unfortunately, the injury and just the nature of it meant it was going to be a pretty tight time schedule,” he explained.

Busy T20 Schedule Ahead

David is preparing for Australia’s upcoming T20I tour of the Caribbean, which kicks off July 20 in Jamaica. This series marks the start of eight consecutive T20Is for Australia.

The schedule includes:

Five T20Is vs West Indies

Three T20Is vs South Africa in Darwin and Cairns

Three ODIs vs South Africa

Three T20Is in New Zealand

Five T20Is vs India in October–November

Club Commitments and Schedule Clashes

Due to a clash with the South Africa series, David will skip The Hundred in the UK but is expected to return to the CPL to play for the St Lucia Kings later in the season.

