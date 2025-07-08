Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals the novelty behind new season of ‘Super Dancer’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is making her return to the judges’ panel of the popular dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ after a gap of four years. This season brings with it a unique emotional layer that sets it apart from the previous editions.

A Tribute to the Unsung Heroes: The Mothers

The upcoming season is more than just a dance competition. It aims to highlight the powerful and inspiring stories of the contestants’ mothers—the guiding forces behind the young talents. From discovering their child’s passion to nurturing it, these mothers have played a critical role throughout their journey.

Shilpa Shetty on Motherhood and the Show’s Theme

Speaking about the new theme, Shilpa Shetty said,

“It’s rare for a reality show to highlight anything beyond the contestants’ journey on stage. This season, ‘Super Dancer’ will showcase the inspiring journeys of contestants’ mothers.”

She added,

“Being a mother myself, I’ve come to appreciate that even while embracing the beautiful roles of a wife, daughter and sister, motherhood takes precedence. We often applaud the kids, but their mothers deserve an equal share of that applause. On behalf of all the kids, I want to thank every mother out there — kyunki maa hi hoti hain bacchon ki safalta ke peeche ka asli sitara.”

What to Expect This Season

This season promises a perfect mix of electrifying performances and heartwarming stories of grit, sacrifice, and dreams. Viewers can look forward to watching 12 exceptionally talented young dance prodigies perform.

‘Super Dancer’ Season [Number] will premiere on July 19, airing every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.