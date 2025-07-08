Home-cooked veg, non-veg thalis get cheaper in June as inflation cools

New Delhi: The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by 8% and 6% year-on-year, respectively, in June 2025, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Vegetable Prices Drive Decline

The Crisil Intelligence report attributed the drop in vegetarian thali costs to a sharp fall in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes, which saw a 24% year-on-year decline. Tomato prices dropped from ₹42 per kg in June 2024 to ₹32 per kg this June due to a high base effect following last year’s lower yields.

Also Read: Political War of Words: KTR to Confront Congress Over Broken Promises

Other major vegetables also saw price reductions:

Potato : Down 20% YoY

: Down 20% YoY Onion: Down 27% YoY

Broiler Prices Aid Non-Veg Thali Price Drop

A 3% year-on-year drop in broiler prices, which make up around 50% of a non-vegetarian thali’s cost, contributed to the decline in non-vegetarian thali expenses, the report noted.

Month-on-Month Trend Shows Slight Rise

Despite the annual decline, thali prices rose month-on-month:

Vegetarian thali : Up 3% in June 2025

: Up 3% in June 2025 Non-vegetarian thali: Up 4% in June 2025

Seasonal Factors May Push Prices Higher

Crisil’s Director, Pushan Sharma, warned that thali costs may rise in the coming months due to seasonal changes, including:

Higher vegetable prices

Rising onion prices due to lack of fresh arrivals and limited release of stored rabi stock

due to lack of fresh arrivals and limited release of stored rabi stock Expected increase in tomato prices from weak summer sowing

Regional Input Prices Considered

The thali cost is calculated using average input prices from north, south, east, and west India, and reflects the real-time impact on household expenses.