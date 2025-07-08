Home-cooked veg, non-veg thalis get cheaper in June as inflation cools
New Delhi: The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by 8% and 6% year-on-year, respectively, in June 2025, according to a report released on Tuesday.
Vegetable Prices Drive Decline
The Crisil Intelligence report attributed the drop in vegetarian thali costs to a sharp fall in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes, which saw a 24% year-on-year decline. Tomato prices dropped from ₹42 per kg in June 2024 to ₹32 per kg this June due to a high base effect following last year’s lower yields.
Other major vegetables also saw price reductions:
- Potato: Down 20% YoY
- Onion: Down 27% YoY
Broiler Prices Aid Non-Veg Thali Price Drop
A 3% year-on-year drop in broiler prices, which make up around 50% of a non-vegetarian thali’s cost, contributed to the decline in non-vegetarian thali expenses, the report noted.
Month-on-Month Trend Shows Slight Rise
Despite the annual decline, thali prices rose month-on-month:
- Vegetarian thali: Up 3% in June 2025
- Non-vegetarian thali: Up 4% in June 2025
Seasonal Factors May Push Prices Higher
Crisil’s Director, Pushan Sharma, warned that thali costs may rise in the coming months due to seasonal changes, including:
- Higher vegetable prices
- Rising onion prices due to lack of fresh arrivals and limited release of stored rabi stock
- Expected increase in tomato prices from weak summer sowing
Regional Input Prices Considered
The thali cost is calculated using average input prices from north, south, east, and west India, and reflects the real-time impact on household expenses.