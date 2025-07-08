Political War of Words: KTR to Confront Congress Over Broken Promises

Hyderabad: Telangana’s political landscape intensified on Monday as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) publicly challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to an open debate on farmers’ welfare and government performance.

KTR announced that he would visit the Somajiguda Press Club at 11 AM today to accept Revanth Reddy’s challenge. As a result, heavy police deployment was seen around the Press Club, with BRS leaders and supporters already gathering at the venue.

KTR Accuses Congress of Betraying Farmers and Breaking Promises

Speaking earlier at Telangana Bhavan, KTR lashed out at the Congress-led state government, accusing them of failing to fulfill their pre-election promises, particularly those related to farmers’ welfare.

“We are accepting Revanth’s challenge. The Congress leaders have forgotten the promises made after coming to power,” KTR stated.

He further alleged:

The Congress government has cheated farmers and the public with false promises

and the public with No meaningful debates or discussions are being held in the Assembly

Opposition voices are being suppressed, and BRS leaders are not allowed to speak

“We’re Ready for Talks With Ministers,” Says KTR

KTR emphasized that even if Revanth Reddy is not available—reportedly being in Delhi—the BRS is ready to hold talks with other ministers or Congress representatives.

“Let’s see if Revanth becomes a minister. We are ready for discussions with any minister,” KTR added, signaling his party’s readiness for public accountability.

Political Tensions Rise as Both Parties Dig In

This development adds to the ongoing political rivalry between BRS and the Congress in Telangana, especially over key issues such as:

Farmer welfare schemes

Implementation of electoral promises

Legislative transparency and accessibility

The showdown is expected to escalate in the coming days, particularly if Congress leaders respond with a counter-move or if the debate proceeds at the press club.