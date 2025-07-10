Bharti Airtel Launches ₹189 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited Calling and More
New Delhi: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has introduced a new ₹189 prepaid plan, targeting users looking for affordable short-term recharge options. This new plan is designed to cater to low-data usage customers and those who want to keep their mobile numbers active without expensive recharges.
Plan Benefits: Unlimited Calls, Data, and SMS
The ₹189 Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity of 21 days. It offers the following benefits:
- Unlimited voice calling
- 1GB of data
- 300 SMS messages
This plan is now available for recharge via the Airtel website and MyAirtel app.
Ideal for Secondary SIM and Rural Users
This plan is particularly useful for:
- Secondary SIM users
- Semi-urban and rural smartphone users
- Users looking to extend validity without heavy data consumption
With its low price point, the plan ensures users can stay connected without the need for expensive data packs.
Airtel Aims to Boost ARPU and Customer Retention
Industry experts believe the ₹189 plan is part of Airtel’s strategy to increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while retaining budget-conscious customers. It allows Airtel to tap into the low-spending customer segment while offering essential mobile services.
Recharge Availability
Customers can easily recharge this plan:
- Through the Airtel Thanks app
- On the Airtel official website
- Via third-party platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, and others