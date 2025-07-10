Bharti Airtel Launches ₹189 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited Calling and More

New Delhi: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has introduced a new ₹189 prepaid plan, targeting users looking for affordable short-term recharge options. This new plan is designed to cater to low-data usage customers and those who want to keep their mobile numbers active without expensive recharges.

Plan Benefits: Unlimited Calls, Data, and SMS

The ₹189 Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity of 21 days. It offers the following benefits:

Unlimited voice calling

1GB of data

300 SMS messages

This plan is now available for recharge via the Airtel website and MyAirtel app.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar’s portrait unveiled at Lord’s MCC museum

Ideal for Secondary SIM and Rural Users

This plan is particularly useful for:

Secondary SIM users

Semi-urban and rural smartphone users

Users looking to extend validity without heavy data consumption

With its low price point, the plan ensures users can stay connected without the need for expensive data packs.

Airtel Aims to Boost ARPU and Customer Retention

Industry experts believe the ₹189 plan is part of Airtel’s strategy to increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) while retaining budget-conscious customers. It allows Airtel to tap into the low-spending customer segment while offering essential mobile services.

Recharge Availability

Customers can easily recharge this plan: