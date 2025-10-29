Bhatti Orders Immediate Release of ₹303 Crore for Pending Overseas Scholarships

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the finance department officials to immediately release ₹303 crores towards pending Overseas Scholarship dues for SC, ST, BC, OC, and Minority students. He instructed that all pending amounts from 2022 to date must be cleared at once.

The Deputy CM’s directive has brought immense relief and joy to thousands of families who had been in distress and disappointment for a long time. Many students from poor and middle-class families went abroad under the Overseas Scholarship scheme with the dream of pursuing higher education and securing good employment to uplift their economic conditions.

However, due to the non-release of scholarship funds since the previous government’s tenure, students abroad and their parents in Telangana have been facing severe mental and financial stress. On one hand, scholarships were not being disbursed; on the other, countries like the U.S. and U.K. have imposed new restrictions, adding to students’ psychological pressure.

Unlike in the past, students now face increasing financial burdens abroad, with limited opportunities to study and work simultaneously. The costs of living and education are rising day by day, while educational loans taken from banks continue to mount.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Bhatti Vikramarka has prioritized the issue and ordered immediate clearance of all pending Overseas Scholarship dues. His directive has rekindled hope among thousands of struggling families.

Families expressed happiness that, even in challenging financial circumstances, the government is extending crucial support of about ₹20 lakhs per student — ensuring their children can achieve their academic goals. Overseas students conveyed gratitude, stating that this timely financial support from the government would help them reach their aspirations and return to contribute meaningfully to the State and the nation.