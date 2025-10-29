Minority Delegation Meets Telangana CM, Extends Support Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Leaders from various minority organizations met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, the delegation discussed several issues concerning the welfare and development of minority communities in the state.

The Chief Minister gave them a patient hearing and assured that all the concerns brought to his notice would be addressed promptly. The minority leaders expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts toward inclusive governance and pledged their full support to the Congress Party in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Sharing the details on his official X handle, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked the minority leaders for their support and reiterated his government’s commitment to resolving their issues and working for the progress of all communities.