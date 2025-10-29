Hyderabad

Minority Delegation Meets Telangana CM, Extends Support Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Leaders from various minority organizations met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Tuesday. During the meeting

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 23:32
Hyderabad: Leaders from various minority organizations met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, the delegation discussed several issues concerning the welfare and development of minority communities in the state.

The Chief Minister gave them a patient hearing and assured that all the concerns brought to his notice would be addressed promptly. The minority leaders expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts toward inclusive governance and pledged their full support to the Congress Party in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Sharing the details on his official X handle, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked the minority leaders for their support and reiterated his government’s commitment to resolving their issues and working for the progress of all communities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
