Over 120 Trains Cancelled, 14 Diverted as Cyclone Montha Wreaks Havoc on Telangana Rail Network

Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone 'Montha' have severely disrupted train services across Telangana, bringing major routes to a halt.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 23:00
Hyderabad: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone ‘Montha’ have severely disrupted train services across Telangana, bringing major routes to a halt. Continuous downpours have caused flooding in several areas, particularly in the Mahabubabad district, where floodwaters have inundated railway tracks.

At Dornakal railway station, floodwater overflowed onto the tracks, forcing authorities to suspend train movement. The Golconda Express was halted at Dornakal, while the Konark Express was stopped at Mahabubabad. Similarly, the Sainagar Shirdi Express was detained at Kondapalli. In addition, 12 goods trains were stranded at various stations across the state.

Train operations on the Kazipet–Vijayawada route were badly affected, with Dornakal station resembling a waterlogged pond.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) announced the cancellation of 127 trains and diversion of 14 others due to continuous rainfall. Among those canceled are the Falaknuma, East Coast, Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Narsapur Express trains. The railway officials are closely monitoring the situation as restoration works continue amid ongoing heavy rains.

