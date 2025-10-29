Telangana

IMD Issues Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Across Telangana Amid Cyclone Montha Impact

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 22:04
IMD Issues Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Across Telangana Amid Cyclone Montha Impact
IMD Issues Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Across Telangana Amid Cyclone Montha Impact

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in three districts of Telangana due to the effects of Cyclone Montha.

A red alert has been issued for the districts of Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Mahabubabad, indicating that these areas will experience extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, there is a forecast for very heavy rains in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Janagama, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet, leading to orange warnings for these regions.

Also Read: Telangana: Schools to Remain Closed on Oct 30 as Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain Alert

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts, which have been issued yellow warnings.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 22:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button