IMD Issues Red, Orange, and Yellow Alerts Across Telangana Amid Cyclone Montha Impact

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in three districts of Telangana due to the effects of Cyclone Montha.

A red alert has been issued for the districts of Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Mahabubabad, indicating that these areas will experience extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, there is a forecast for very heavy rains in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Janagama, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet, leading to orange warnings for these regions.

Also Read: Telangana: Schools to Remain Closed on Oct 30 as Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain Alert

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts, which have been issued yellow warnings.