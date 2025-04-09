BIG Alert for Telangana Residents: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning Across Several Districts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall for several districts across Telangana today and tomorrow. According to the latest weather update, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected to affect parts of the state.

Districts Under Orange Alert

An Orange Alert has been issued for the following districts due to the possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph:

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Hanamkonda

Warangal

Mahabubabad

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Suryapet

Nalgonda

Residents in these districts are advised to take precautions and stay updated with the latest weather advisories.

Yellow Alert for Several Other Districts

A Yellow Alert has also been declared for:

Hyderabad

Rangareddy

Khammam

Nalgonda

Medak (undivided)

Warangal (undivided)

Mahabubabad (undivided)

These regions are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunder and lightning activity. Citizens are urged to stay indoors during adverse weather and avoid open areas.

Precautionary Measures Recommended

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has advised residents, especially farmers and outdoor workers, to stay alert and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electrical poles during storms. Authorities have been asked to remain on standby for emergency response if required.