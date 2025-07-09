Big Drop in US Student Visas: Fewer Indians Headed to America for Studies

New Delhi: The number of F-1 student visas issued to Indian students for the U.S. has witnessed a significant drop in early 2025. According to official data released by the U.S. State Department, only 9,906 student visas were issued between March and May 2025—a 27% decline compared to the same period in 2024.

Student Visa Issuance Lower Than Even COVID-Era Levels

Typically, March to July is considered a peak season for student visa approvals, as most U.S. universities commence their semesters in August or September. However, this year’s figures have fallen below even those recorded during the COVID-19 period.

Also Read: Google’s AI-Powered Search Now Available in India: How to Access and Use It

2022 (post-COVID reopening) : 10,894 visas

: 10,894 visas 2023 : 14,987 visas

: 14,987 visas 2024 : 13,478 visas

: 13,478 visas 2025 (March–May): Only 9,906 visas

India Leads in Student Numbers Despite Short-Term Drop

Despite this temporary dip, Indian students still top the chart for international enrollment in the U.S., surpassing Chinese students. This has been confirmed by the latest Open Doors 2024 report, which ranks India as the number one source of international students in the United States.

Factors Behind the Decline in Visa Numbers

Several reasons are being cited for the drop in student visa issuance:

Policy restrictions under the Trump-era framework resurfacing

resurfacing Visa cancellations of students involved in pro-Palestine protests in the U.S.

of students involved in in the U.S. Stricter social media vetting, which led to a pause in visa application processing from May 27 to June 18, 2025

These developments have made Indian students more cautious about pursuing studies in the U.S.

U.S. Urges Early Applications Amid Security Checks

In a recent statement, a U.S. consulate spokesperson emphasized the importance of applying early:

“Visa issuance is a critical part of our national security and public protection strategy. Applicants should apply as early as possible. Our overseas posts have started scheduling non-immigrant visa interviews. We urge students to check their respective consulate websites for appointments.”

The spokesperson also stressed the importance of thorough vetting:

“Our visa teams are working diligently to ensure applicants pose no threat to U.S. national interests while facilitating legitimate educational travel.”

What Indian Students Should Do Now

Students planning to study in the U.S. for the 2025–26 academic year are advised to: