Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar calls out Amaal Mallik for playing the “dirtiest game

Mumbai: Music composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik has found himself at the centre of controversy following Nagma Mirajkar’s shocking eviction from the house last week. In a conversation with IANS, Nagma openly accused Amaal of playing the dirtiest game despite the support he initially received from her and others in the house.

She also expressed disappointment at being backstabbed by someone she once trusted. Talking about the contestant who disappointed her the most, Nagma told IANS, “I think Amaal Mallik. We supported him, but then he said things that I didn’t like.’ Calling him the most fake contestant in the BB 19 house, Nagma said, “He was very sweet with us initially, but later he made comments that hurt me and that weren’t nice.”

The social media influencer also stated that Amaal, along with Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri, gossiped a lot in the house, something that she found out after eviction and had no clue of during her journey in the BB 19 house. Talking about Amaal, according to housemates, the music composer had earlier enjoyed strong backing from contestants including Nagma and Awez primarily, but tensions rose when his decisions began to create divisions.

The fallout appears to have cost him trust and confidence among some friends, with Nagma’s remarks only amplifying the growing perception that Amaal may be using tactics to play the game that simply just don’t sit well with everyone. Meanwhile, Nagma’s eviction has sparked debates on fairness, especially since she was nominated due to Abhishek Bajaj’s mistake.

As she moves forward in life, she has expressed her desire for her fiancé, Darbar, to go all the way in the game and win Bigg Boss season 19.