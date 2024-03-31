Bihar Board Class 10 result declared, 82.91 pc students pass

North India

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday declared the results of Class 10.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday declared the results of Class 10.

Anand Kishore, the chairman of BSEB, said that 82.91 per cent students have passed the Board examination this year.

“Shivankar Kumar from Purnea achieved the highest rank in this examination,” he said.

“Adarsh Kumar of Samastipur got second rank while four students — Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar, Palak Kumari and Shazia Parveen — secured third rank in this examination,” the chairman said.

Ajit Kumar and Rahul Kumar got fourth rank while Hari Kumar, Sejal Kumari, Sania Kumari and Anamika Kumari achieved fifth rank, he said.

The BSEB chairman said that the examination was held between February 15 to February 23 and 16,94,781 students had done their registration. Among them, a total of 8,22,587 students were male and 8,72,194 were female.

“The examination and its result were prepared in 37 days,” he said.

