Bird Flu Alert: Symptoms Detected in Andhra Pradesh Resident

Hyderabad: Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed bird flu symptoms in a person from Eluru district. According to the health department, the affected individual resides in the Anguturu Mandal area, near a poultry farm.

Following the confirmation, district officials have implemented precautionary measures, including setting up special medical camps to monitor individuals showing symptoms of bird flu. Health teams are also collecting samples for laboratory testing to assess the situation further.

Also Read: HYDRAA Cracks Down on Illegal Advertising, Removes 42 Unipoles in Hyderabad

Officials stated that this is the first confirmed case of bird flu in Andhra Pradesh. The disease has previously been severe in East and West Godavari districts and the former Krishna district. Bird flu was already detected in poultry, and in the Godavari region alone, the virus has led to the death of over 5 million chickens.

In response to the outbreak, health authorities have advised the public to avoid consuming chicken for now. Widespread news on social media has resulted in a decline in chicken sales, and poultry prices have dropped across Telugu states.