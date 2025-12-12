Biting cold, air pollution, falling water levels in rivers add to winter woes of Kashmiris

Srinagar: Biting cold with no prospect of major rain/snowfall till the end of the month continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as minimum temperature remained several notches below the freezing point in the Valley.

Srinagar city had minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg zero as a minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.4, Batote 6.3, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 1.9 as the minimum temperature.

An extended dry spell has resulted in several serious problems erupting in Kashmir. Due to the lack of rain/snow, the suspended particulate matter (SPM) has mixed with low-lying fog, especially in areas in and around Srinagar city, resulting in smog.

The air quality index (AQI) has worsened, and people in large numbers are suffering from chest-related ailments exacerbated by cold and chilly winds. Pulmonologists have advised people to avoid direct exposure to cold air by wrapping themselves in woollens, especially mufflers to cover their neck and face while coming out of their homes in the mornings/evenings.

People facing chest diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are rated as the most vulnerable group in extreme cold weather.

Water levels have gone down in all the rivers, lakes, streams, wells and springs in the Valley as the Jhelum River running through the middle of the Valley from south to north has almost hit the bottom.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has no forecast for rain or snow in the near future. Except for a couple of feeble Western Disturbances resulting in isolated rain/snow in higher reaches of J&K, there is no likelihood of any major snowfall till the month end, Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, told IANS.

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this period, rivers, lakes, streams and other water bodies freeze partially in the Valley, and the gap between the maximum and minimum temperature narrows down, triggering harsh cold conditions.