Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh Rejects Bulletproof Car, Demands Gun License Approval

The Hyderabad city police have issued a notice to Telangana BJP legislator T Raja Singh, instructing him to use the bulletproof vehicle and security personnel provided by the government. The directive comes amid concerns over his safety, as Singh has been observed moving in public without security cover.

Singh Prefers Two-Wheeler for Accessibility

Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency, has reiterated his preference for travelling on a two-wheeler, arguing that it allows him to stay accessible to his constituents. He stated that navigating the narrow lanes of his constituency in a bulletproof car would be inconvenient.

Police Cite Threats and Security Negligence

The notice, issued by Mangalhat Police Station on March 19, was confirmed by officials on Thursday. Authorities highlighted that Singh has received multiple threatening calls and has been leaving his residence and office without security personnel. The notice described his actions as “negligence towards his safety.”

MLA Questions Police Decision on Gun Licence

In response, Singh pointed out an alleged contradiction in the police’s approach to his security. He criticized the authorities for rejecting his request for a gun licence while insisting on strict security measures. “When I applied for a gun licence citing security threats, my request was denied due to pending cases. Yet, many others with similar legal situations have been granted licences without issue,” Singh remarked.

Routine Security Measure, Say Officials

Officials clarified that the notice is a standard security measure and not a targeted action. Despite the directive, Singh remains firm on prioritizing direct interaction with the public over using a bulletproof vehicle.