KTR Slams Telangana Budget, Calls It a ‘40% Commission Budget’

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government’s budget, calling it a “complete betrayal” of Telangana’s people. He alleged that the budget reflects Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s inefficiency and administrative failure, leaving four crore people with “zero gains.”

Congress Accused of Stalling Telangana’s Progress

KTR accused the Congress of derailing the progress achieved under BRS rule, alleging that the government is more focused on sending “bags of money” to Delhi than fulfilling its promises to Telangana’s citizens. He dubbed the budget a “40% commission budget” that prioritizes corruption over public welfare.

Also Read: Telangana: Budget Cuts, Broken Promises—Has Congress Abandoned Telangana’s Farmers & Weavers?

Six Guarantees Reduced to ‘Govinda Govinda’

KTR criticized the Congress for failing to deliver on its six guarantees, which were promised within 100 days. He mocked Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s lengthy budget speech, stating that it exposed the guarantees as mere slogans. He pointed out that key promises, including:

₹2,500 monthly under Mahalakshmi scheme ,

, ₹4,000 pensions for the elderly , and

, and One tola gold for brides,

were conspicuously absent from the budget, leaving people shocked and disappointed.

Congress Borrowed ₹1.6 Lakh Crore in One Year

KTR slammed the Congress government for reckless financial mismanagement. While BRS borrowed ₹4.17 lakh crore over 10 years, Congress has already taken loans of ₹1.6 lakh crore in just one year, without launching any new projects or welfare schemes. He ridiculed their “trillion-dollar economy” dream, saying they don’t even understand how many zeros it has but seem determined to create a “trillion-dollar debt.”

Auto Drivers, Weavers, and Farmers Betrayed

The BRS leader alleged that Congress has backstabbed every section of society, highlighting key betrayals:

Over 100 auto drivers committed suicide due to the free bus scheme, yet the Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board remains missing from the budget.

committed suicide due to the free bus scheme, yet the remains missing from the budget. Rahul Gandhi’s promise of a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board for Swiggy and Zomato employees is yet to materialize.

for Swiggy and Zomato employees is yet to materialize. The ₹1,200 crore budget for weavers under BRS has been slashed to ₹370 crore .

under BRS has been . Government employees, who were promised higher PRC and pending DAs , found no mention of relief.

, found no mention of relief. Farmers’ loan waivers remain incomplete, and Congress has dodged BRS’s challenge to prove even a single village where the waiver was fully implemented.

Neglect of Marginalized Communities

KTR accused Congress of cheating marginalized communities, stating that:

BCs were underrepresented in the caste census.

in the caste census. Promised sheep distribution for Yadavs and 25% liquor shop reservations for Gouds were ignored.

and were ignored. The Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam scheme for Dalits remains unimplemented.

Hyderabad’s Neglect and Healthcare Crisis

KTR claimed that Hyderabad is deteriorating under Revanth Reddy’s governance. He criticized the government for:

Delays in civic projects , leaving the city in disrepair .

, leaving the city in . Government hospitals facing shortages of essential medicines .

. 83 student deaths in Gurukuls, even as the government boasts about new schools.

‘Moosi Lootification’ and Telangana’s Economic Decline

KTR alleged that Congress has escalated corruption from 20% to 40%, funneling funds to Delhi. He accused the government of planning to distribute ₹6,000 crore to Congress workers, likening it to handing out “jaggery and dal.”

“This is not youth development; this is Telangana’s destruction,” he declared.

Beauty Contests Over Farmers’ Suicides

KTR took a jibe at the Congress government, stating that while farmers are committing suicide, the government shamelessly organizes beauty contests and brags about it in the budget.

‘Congress More Dangerous Than Coronavirus’

KTR warned that Congress is more destructive than the coronavirus, claiming that their governance has:

Destroyed Telangana’s decade-strong economic foundation .

. Plunged the economy from progress to crisis .

. Left people with no power supply and no development.

BRS to Fiercely Oppose Budget

KTR declared that BRS will not remain silent, accusing Congress of looting public money while ignoring the hardships of farmers, auto drivers, and marginalized communities. The party demands accountability and a shift from Delhi-centric corruption to addressing Telangana’s real needs.