Telangana: Budget Cuts, Broken Promises—Has Congress Abandoned Telangana’s Farmers & Weavers?

Hyderabad: BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government after the presentation of its second budget, alleging that it had failed to deliver on its six guarantees and abandoned its commitments.

Congress Failed to Fulfill Promises, Says KTR

KTR pointed out that with the presentation of its second budget, the Congress government had completed 40% of its tenure but had little to show in terms of achievements. He accused the government of ignoring farmers and agriculture, despite earlier claims that these sectors were a priority.

He alleged that the Congress administration was more focused on sending funds to Delhi to please its bosses rather than addressing the concerns of Telangana’s people. He also criticized the government for failing to implement its six guarantees within 100 days, calling the bond papers signed by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and CM Revanth Reddy a thing of the past.

Reduction in Budget for Weavers and Employees Ignored

KTR highlighted the reduction in budget allocation for the weavers’ welfare scheme, which had dropped from ₹1,200 crore under the BRS government to ₹370 crore under Congress. He accused the Congress of running a “20% commission government” and failing to support government employees by ignoring pending dearness allowances (DA) and the 73% fitment granted during K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure.

Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Unfulfilled Job Promises

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR challenged him to visit Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, where he had promised 2 lakh jobs within a year. He alleged that not a single job had been provided so far, and the 50,000 jobs that the Congress was claiming credit for were actually initiated by the previous BRS government.

“Congress is a Bigger Virus Than Coronavirus”

KTR went on to liken the Congress to a virus more dangerous than COVID-19, accusing it of financial mismanagement and misplaced priorities. He stated that the Congress government had failed to address the concerns of various communities, including Yadavs, Gouds, Dalits, and Girijans, and had neglected key sectors like agriculture and employment.

He concluded by asserting that the people of Telangana were already disillusioned with the Congress government and that the BRS would continue to hold it accountable for its failures.