Telangana Budget: Big Good News for Unemployed Youth – Unexpected Allocations in Budget!

The Telangana Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented the Annual Budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the State Assembly. The total budget allocation stands at Rs. 3,04,965 crore, with a revenue capital of Rs. 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs. 36,504 crore. Compared to the previous year, the growth rate has been recorded at 10.1%.

Telangana’s Economic Growth and Per Capita Income

During his budget presentation, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024-25 was Rs. 16,12,579 crore, with the per capita income standing at Rs. 3,79,751 crore. The government is focusing on reducing unemployment rates from 22.9% to 18.1%, ensuring job creation and economic stability for the youth of Telangana.

Also Read: “Increase in Education Funding is a Must!”

Massive Job Creation Plans in Telangana Budget

A significant focus of the 2025-26 budget is employment generation. The government has allocated substantial funds to facilitate job creation and skill development programs. Key initiatives include:

Filling 57,946 government job vacancies through various recruitment notifications.

through various recruitment notifications. Revamping ITIs into advanced technology centers to provide digital skill training.

to provide digital skill training. Restoring the Telangana Digital Employment Center to boost job opportunities.

Young India Technical University and AI City Development

The Telangana government has announced the establishment of Young India Technical University in Mucharla, an upcoming suburban area of Hyderabad. Additionally, plans are in place to develop a special AI City spanning 200 acres, fostering technological advancements and innovation in the state.

Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme and BFSI Education Programs

A crucial aspect of the budget is its focus on youth empowerment. The state government has allocated Rs. 6,000 crore for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, aimed at enhancing youth skill development and employment opportunities. Additionally, the government plans to introduce special courses in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector across 38 colleges in Telangana.