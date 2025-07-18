BJP Slams Missing Gandhi Photos in Telangana Ad: ‘New Era of Congress?’

Hyderabad: A recent advertisement by the Telangana Congress government promoting the caste census and reservation hike for Backward Classes (BCs) has sparked political debate — not for its content, but for the absence of two prominent Congress leaders: Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The government advertisement, published in Hindi newspapers in Bihar, features only Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, omitting any mention or image of the Congress high command. The ad comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for October-November 2025.

BJP Spokesman Calls It a “Gandhi-Free Congress” Shift

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“For the first time, an advertisement of a Congress government, that too on caste census, lacks the pictures of ‘Rajmata and Yuvaraj’. Is this a sign of a new era for Congress??? ‘Gandhi-free Congress’ – this idea will enthuse Congress workers.” Also Read: Harish Rao Explodes on Revanth Reddy: “Stop Lying, Apologize to KTR!”

The post stirred a flurry of reactions. While some BJP supporters echoed Alok’s sentiments, several Congress supporters criticized the tone and terminology, calling it disrespectful and divisive. One user shared a Manipur government ad saying, “Even the superhero is missing here.”

In a follow-up post, Alok acknowledged the backlash, writing,

“Got a bit too excited. A shower of abuses is pouring in.”

Telangana Govt Highlights Social Justice Reforms Ahead of Elections

The Telangana government used the advertisement to showcase its social justice initiatives, including:

A statewide caste census conducted earlier this year.

conducted earlier this year. Proposal to increase BC reservation from 23% to 42% in education, employment, and local body elections.

While the Telangana Assembly passed the bills in March 2025, they are still pending Presidential assent. The state Cabinet has now decided to issue an ordinance to implement the 42% BC quota ahead of the upcoming local body polls.

Political Optics in Focus

With elections nearing in Bihar, Telangana’s outreach to northern states via Hindi-language media is being seen as a strategic political move. The absence of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in these ads has raised questions about internal shifts within the Congress party’s branding and leadership dynamics.