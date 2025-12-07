Blaze ravages fishing boats in Kerala’s Ashtamudi Lake; no casualties reported

Kollam: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala’s Kureepuzha, destroying over ten fishing boats that were anchored along the waterfront.

Though the blaze caused extensive property damage, authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have originated from a cooking gas cylinder explosion on one of the boats. Residents of the area first noticed flames rising from the boats around 1.30 am. Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly through a cluster of around 14 boats that were anchored in a single line. In a desperate bid to prevent the flames from spreading further, local residents rushed to the spot, untied several burning boats, and pushed them into the lake.

Dramatic visuals broadcast by television channels showed multiple boats engulfed in towering flames as they drifted across the water. Six units of the Fire and Rescue Services were deployed to the site. Firefighters battled the inferno for several hours and finally brought it under control by around 7 a.m.

Despite their swift response, at least nine traditional wooden boats and one fibre boat were completely gutted, while a few others reportedly sank after sustaining severe damage.

Kollam District Collector N. Devidas visited the site and ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess the total extent of the damage.

Speaking to the media, he said that around ten boats, including one owned by a local fisherman named Lawrance, were destroyed in the blaze. Several of the damaged boats were reportedly owned by fishermen from Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram district, who had anchored their vessels at Kureepuzha while taking a temporary break from fishing ahead of the ongoing election process.

Fire Force officials stated that the precise cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed. However, local residents strongly maintained that a gas cylinder explosion triggered the disaster.

Residents also raised concerns over infrastructure shortcomings, alleging that poor road connectivity in the area delayed the arrival of fire force units. They pointed out that this was the third fire accident reported in the locality in recent times, heightening fears over safety.

Meanwhile, affected fishermen have demanded immediate compensation from the government, stating that the destruction of their boats has dealt a severe blow to their livelihoods, leaving several families in financial distress.