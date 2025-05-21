Blood Cancer Cured in 9 Days! Major Breakthrough by Indian Doctors — What is ‘Vel-CAR-T’?

In a groundbreaking development, Indian doctors have claimed a major success in the treatment of blood cancer, stating that it can now be cured in as little as nine days. This breakthrough comes from a collaborative study between Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The ‘Vel-CAR-T’ Study: A New Hope Against Blood Cancer

The clinical trial, named ‘Vel-CAR-T’, marks a historic milestone as CAR-T cell therapy was developed in-hospital for the first time in India. According to the results, 80% of patients remained cancer-free even after 15 months of receiving this therapy.

Announced by ICMR: A Cheaper and Faster Cancer Treatment

The ICMR officially announced this achievement from its headquarters in New Delhi. Describing it as a “major success in cancer treatment,” the organization emphasized the affordability and speed of this approach compared to traditional treatments. It further added that India is emerging as a global leader in the development of indigenous biotherapies for blood-related cancers.

Published in Molecular Therapy Oncology Journal

The study results have been published in the prestigious “Molecular Therapy – Oncology” journal. As per the publication, CAR-T cells were created within the hospital and used to treat patients suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL).

How CAR-T Therapy Works

CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy involves engineering a patient’s own T-cells to recognize and fight cancer cells. In this trial, patients’ immune cells were reprogrammed to specifically attack blood cancer cells — a method proven to be highly effective.

Not the First CAR-T Study in India

While this is a major breakthrough, it’s not the first CAR-T therapy study conducted in India. Previously, ImmunoACT in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, developed India’s first indigenous CAR-T therapy, which received government approval in 2023.

India’s Leap in Cancer Biotherapy

With this development, India has joined the league of nations advancing in indigenous biotherapeutic innovations. The successful in-house development and application of CAR-T therapy reflect India’s growing medical research capabilities and its commitment to accessible, affordable cancer care.