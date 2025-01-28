Boman Irani and Wife Zenobia Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage

Mumbai: Actor Boman Irani, who is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming streaming movie The Mehta Boys, is celebrating a remarkable 40 years of marriage with his wife, Zenobia Irani.

Taking to social media, Boman shared a glimpse of their heartfelt celebration, offering fans a peek into their enduring relationship. The actor, known for his wit and humor, couldn’t resist adding a playful touch to his message.

He wrote in the caption, “So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you’re this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However… Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That’s the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you.”

Also Read: Travis Head to Replace Sam Konstas as Opener for Sri Lanka Tests, Confirms Steve Smith



Along with his heartfelt note, Boman posted a series of adorable pictures with Zenobia. The images show the couple beaming with joy, adorned with garlands, and holding red heart-shaped balloons that read “I love you.” The photos radiate warmth, happiness, and the deep love they share.

After four decades of marriage, their bond remains as strong as ever. They continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, closest confidants, and true partners in every sense.

Last year, Boman was honored with the prestigious SAFA (South Asian Film Association) award for The Mehta Boys, a film that received a standing ovation at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The award recognized his exceptional talent and contribution to cinema. Boman accepted the honor in the presence of his family and co-actors, expressing pure joy.

He shared his excitement on social media, saying, “Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for The Mehta Boys feels like a dream come true.”

He added, “Having my family and cast by my side made it all the more special. To everyone who poured their heart and soul into this film but couldn’t be here tonight—this win is for you! Your dedication and passion made this possible, and I am deeply grateful. Here’s to the entire team.”