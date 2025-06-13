Bomb Threat Call to Air India Flight: Emergency Landing Ensues

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that comes shortly after the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, another serious aviation scare unfolded today. An Air India flight received a bomb threat mid-air, triggering an emergency landing and a massive security operation.

Bomb Threat Call Received During Phuket-Delhi Flight

The incident occurred on Air India flight AI 379, which was traveling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi, India. A bomb threat call was reportedly made by unidentified individuals claiming that an explosive device was on board the aircraft.

Pilots Take Swift Action; Emergency Landing Initiated

As soon as the pilots were alerted about the bomb threat, they acted promptly to ensure the safety of everyone on board. The flight, which was flying over the Andaman Sea at the time, was rerouted and made several holding patterns before performing an emergency landing at Thailand International Airport.

156 Passengers On Board During Scare

At the time of the bomb threat, a total of 156 passengers were on board the aircraft. Their safety became the top priority for both the airline crew and ground authorities.

Bomb Squad Conducts Thorough Search; No Explosives Found

After landing, the aircraft was immediately secured by local security personnel and bomb disposal squads. A thorough search of the entire plane was conducted. Fortunately, no explosive devices were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

Flight Resumes Journey to Delhi

Following the comprehensive security checks and clearance from officials, the flight was allowed to resume its journey from Thailand International Airport to Delhi. All passengers and crew were reported safe, and no injuries occurred during the incident.

Aviation Authorities Investigate Bomb Threat Source

A full-scale investigation has been launched to trace the source of the bomb threat call. Authorities are working to identify the caller and determine whether the threat was part of a larger security concern.