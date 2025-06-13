Prior Covid vaccination proved beneficial for acute kidney injury patients: Study

New Delhi: Vaccinated patients hospitalized with Covid-19 who developed acute kidney injury (AKI) had better outcomes than unvaccinated patients with the same condition, according to new research published on Friday.

Vaccination Linked to Improved Survival and Kidney Function

The study, led by researchers from the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), revealed that patients with prior vaccination were less likely to remain on dialysis after discharge and had a higher survival rate compared to unvaccinated patients.

Acute kidney injury is a common complication among Covid-19 patients, with incidence rates reaching as high as 46 per cent. While it can cause mild to severe kidney dysfunction, potentially requiring dialysis, the long-term outcomes for these patients have remained unclear until now.

Findings Published in Kidney Medicine

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Kidney Medicine, suggest that Covid-19 vaccination may help reduce both long-term kidney function decline and mortality risk.

“The Covid vaccine is an important intervention that can decrease the chances of developing complications from the Covid-19 infection in patients hospitalized with acute kidney injuries,” said lead author Dr. Niloofar Nobakht, Associate Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

She added, “It is important for individuals to discuss the benefits of getting vaccinated for Covid-19 with their doctors, as it can decrease the chances of needing dialysis, which can severely affect quality of life and lead to further complications including death.”

Study Analyzed Over 3,500 Covid-19 Hospitalizations

The researchers analyzed data from approximately 3,500 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 between March 1, 2020, and March 30, 2022. Out of these, 972 patients developed acute kidney injury. Among them, 411 (42.3 per cent) were unvaccinated, while 467 (48 per cent) had received at least two doses of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Significant Reduction in Dialysis and Mortality Among Vaccinated

The study found that 65 (15.8 per cent) unvaccinated patients required continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a form of dialysis for critically ill patients, compared to 51 (10.9 per cent) vaccinated patients.

Moreover, unvaccinated patients faced: