Bomb Threat Sent to Raj Bhavan Sparks Security Alert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a major security scare on Tuesday, July 9, as multiple bomb threat emails sent shockwaves across various high-security and public zones. Authorities responded swiftly to threats reported in areas including the City Civil Court, Judge Chambers, Gymkhana Club, and Judge Quarters.

Bomb Squad and Dog Squad Deployed for Intensive Searches

Upon receiving the alerts, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams were immediately dispatched to the affected locations. Court proceedings were temporarily suspended, and the premises were cleared as a safety precaution. So far, no explosives have been recovered, but thorough searches are still ongoing.

Raj Bhavan Also Receives RDX Bomb Threat Email

In a more alarming development, another threat email claimed that RDX explosives and IEDs had been planted inside Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor. The email was sent under the name “Abeeda Abdulla”.

Police and bomb squad personnel are currently conducting intensive inspections at the Raj Bhavan premises, leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the high-profile government location.

Police Investigating Source of Threats

Hyderabad Police have launched a full-scale investigation to trace the origin of the emails and verify their authenticity. The repeated use of high-security locations in the threats has raised serious concerns about the intent and coordination behind the messages.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while staying alert, as security operations continue throughout the day.